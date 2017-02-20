Get up to speed with the Fraser Coast Industry Forum

A free Development Industry Forum for the Fraser Coast will be held at the Brolga Theatre next month.

GOT questions on developments on the Fraser Coast?

Be sure to check out the Development Industry Forum on March 9, which will get you up to speed on new and future developments on the Fraser Coast.

There will be a panel session with the opportunity to ask questions as well as a session for people to discuss their development proposals with representatives from Council departments.

"This is a great opportunity for the residence of the Fraser Coast to drop in to discuss ideas of future development and development issue. Progressing development is important for our region,” Cr Denis Chapman said.

"Networking events like this help people access vital information and to have any questions answered.

"The theme of the night will be 'We're here to talk.'”

The Forum will be held on March 9 from 3.30pm at the Brolga Theatre. No registrations are necessary.