GET THEM VALUED: Your collectables could be worth a mint

An airbrushed religious piece was presented by Wendy McGuane at last year's fair, and it was the railway stamps on the back that turned out to be of biggest note. Valerie Horton

PIECES of the past will be served up at Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum this weekend with the volunteers hosting their third Antique and Collectables Fair.

Museum historian John Andersen said the fair was inspired by BBC's Antique Roadshow and would feature private stalls for those wishing to sell or share their antiques and roving valuers who would be on hand to identify and put an approximate value on old or collectable items.

This will include members of the Hervey Bay Gem and Mineral Club.

"Bring along your treasures and have them valued or assessed by valuers, free of charge," Mr Andersen said.

"China, glassware, old photographs, books, coins, notes, tools, interesting oddities, clothes, in fact any old item of interest!

"The experts on site will give you estimate of value, identify articles and give advice for preservation/restoration and more."

Mr Andersen said a 100-year-old violin was one of the most valuable items found at a previous fair.

"We've got qualified valuers there so you can bring your own articles in like grandma's glasses, old cameras or jewellery.

"You can book a site and bring your own things to sell but bare in mind it's not a flea market.

"This fair is restricted to antiques, collectables and oddities. New mass produced commercial items and food are not allowed.

"It doesn't have to be antique, just as long as it's an item of interest or anything rare or scarce ... you never know what your old or collectable items could be worth."

Mr Andersen said guests can meet with an expert Museum Volunteer and learn about many of the historic items on display, like the push bike that has been ridden over 200,000kms around the world, the story of Uranganite, the unique wheel barrow, the relics from the Maheno plus countless other special exhibits.

"It promises to be a really exciting day.

"All museum buildings and displays are open all day so be sure to see the newly opened fire station, barber shop and cobblers displays.

"There will also be live demonstrations including historic photos slideshows, rope making, corn displays and a working blacksmith! There are plenty of great photo opportunities so bring along your camera."

Children can enjoy old time games, free tractor rides and experience the thrill of writing on slates in the Nationally Registered Dundowran School.

The event will be held at the village at 13 Zephyr St, on Sunday, May 5 from 9.30am-4.30pm.

There will be food and drinks and free activities for children.

Entry for the day is $10 adults, children free.