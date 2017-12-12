Get your Christmas lights map in the Herald

WITH the flick of two switches Malcolm and Alexandra Weber have been lighting up the smiles on people's faces for 15 years.
Each year they decorate their Thurecht St home with Christmas decorations and lights and turn on their Webford train township.
Both admitted that it takes a bit of time to decorate but it was definitely worth it.
Alexandra said the trains is what Mal does to fill his tank.
"There are model trains everywhere and the kids love coming here," she said.
"He handmade all the buildings and made it an exact 1:24 scale."
Malcolm said he started the train township 15 years ago and it had grown from there.
Alexandra did mention it would not be growing any further.
"I started off with a train track round a tree," he said.
"The tree is no longer there but there are still a few live plants which fit the scene.
"I just love seeing the smiles on people's faces especially the children.
"The kids favourites are Thomas the Tank with his friends, Percy, the Troublesome Two, Annie and Clarabel."
The couple have entered into the former Light Up Your City competitions and taken out first place five times.
Even though there is no competition this year they still wanted to share their Christmas cheer.
They are part of the Light Up The Fraser Coast map in this week's Maryborough Herald.