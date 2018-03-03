Have you had your hearing checked? It might be time

SATURDAY is World Hearing Day and people are being urged to make their ear health a top priority.



Senior Audiologist Julie Sturner from Fraser Coast's Attune Hearing said hearing loss was more common than people believed.



Hearing loss impacted all generations, from newborn babies through to Baby Boomers, with one in six Australians experiencing hearing loss in their lifetime.



"Individuals may develop hearing loss from a wide range of causes such as a birth defect, head trauma, acoustic shock or noise exposure, medicinal side-effect, sudden hearing loss or ageing," Ms Sturner said.



"People can wait up to seven years after first noticing symptoms before seeking advice on their hearing.



"Untreated hearing loss has been linked with depression, social isolation and even potentially with dementia, as the heavier cognitive load due to hearing loss may affect the natural age related hearing decline."



The key was busting myths associated with hearing loss, including the belief that one was too young to be experiencing it.



Only 355 per cent of people with hearing loss were aged over 64, Ms Sturner said, with all age groups being affected.



Older people did not hear high pitched sounds as well as they once did, which often caused them to think younger people weren't speaking clearly.



Ms Sturner said there was also a belief that hearing aids made things too loud and one couldn't hear in noisy places.



"In the past this might have been true but with advances in technology, around 95 per cent of people with sensori-neural hearing loss can be helped with hearing aids.



"For example, new technology can allow your hearing aids to be controlled from a mobile phone app or the aids can automatically distinguish speech from noise and switch programmes automatically when your surroundings change."

