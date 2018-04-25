Menu
Chris Krieger in front of what will be Fixxx Cafe on the Esplanade beside Smoke and Leather.
Business

Get your 'Fixxx' at new restaurant

Inge Hansen
by
25th Apr 2018 7:00 PM

IF YOU'RE looking for a new restaurant to add to your list of "places to go", the latest edition on its way to Hervey Bay is likely to satisfy your needs.

Fixxx Cafe and Restaurant will join "The Hub" run by Chris Krieger which includes Smoke n Leather nightclub and dual accommodation set to open in coming weeks.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL BUSINESS COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"We had the spare building and thought we'd do something with food there," Mr Krieger said.

"We'll do a bit of breakfast, lunch and dinner but we want to run along the lines of fast food but with a smoked meat theme."

Adding to the menu will be smokey "mouth watering" meats, diner style burgers, crinkle cut chips, home-made shakes and "silky smooth" Fix Coffee.

 

Chris Krieger inside what will become Fixxx Cafe on the Esplanade beside Smoke and Leather.
Mr Krieger said those who like to spend their Friday and Saturday nights at Smoke n Leather won't have to travel far to get a bite to eat.

Fixxx, which will be located next door to the nightclub, will be open until 3am to fulfil the cravings of late night party goers.

The restaurant will also introduce Concrete frozen custard to the Bay which has become increasingly popular around the country.

"You can add in cream, chocolate, nuts and flavours and mix it all in," he said.

"Frozen custard is really big in the United States so it'd be great to see it here for people to enjoy."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

