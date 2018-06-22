Get your free sugar fix with free cheesecake dessert cups

FREE DESSERT: The Cheesecake Shop owner Debbie Nielsen and employee Scout Sprules with the dessert cups to be given away tomorrow. 500 free cups will be given away at the store.

FREE DESSERT: The Cheesecake Shop owner Debbie Nielsen and employee Scout Sprules with the dessert cups to be given away tomorrow. 500 free cups will be given away at the store. Alistair Brightman

SIXTEEN years ago, Debbie Nielsen never imagined she would get into the art of cake decorating.

But the owner of The Cheesecake Shop in Hervey Bay has taken to the profession enthusiastically over the shop's decade-long operation in the region.

Ms Nielsen will be part of the team giving out 500 free de-constructed cheesecake dessert cups tomorrow.

It's part of cake retailing brand The Cheesecake Shop's recognition of National Cheesecake Month across the country.

Ms Nielsen said she was preparing the hundreds of cheesecake cups that would be ready for the weekend.

"We're making them all fresh today, they need time to set before we can put them on display,” Ms Nielsen said.

The flavours included in the give-away are the Blueberry, Citron (lemon), Passionfruit and Strawberry Dessert Cups.

Ms Nielsen said the free give-away day was something the company had done every year for the past two years.

"Last year we were giving out cheesecake slices, but this year we'll be giving out some of our signature free cheesecake dessert cups,” Ms Nielsen said.

"It's just something to help people along their way.”

Prior to owning the shop, Ms Nielsen said she'd never made a cake in a commercial shop.

"We have set recipes for all our cakes, but there's a bit of freedom with what we can decorate and where we can go,” she said.

"At first it took a bit of practice, but you get pretty comfortable with it.”

The give-away will be held at the Hervey Bay store from 2pm-5pm tomorrow.