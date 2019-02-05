Get your gloves ready for this Clean Up Day

HELPING HAND: Ian Allan, Bruce Taylor, Robin Fairleigh, Hugh Maxwell and Barry Ross with bags of rubbish they collected during last year's Clean Up Australia Day.

HELPING HAND: Ian Allan, Bruce Taylor, Robin Fairleigh, Hugh Maxwell and Barry Ross with bags of rubbish they collected during last year's Clean Up Australia Day. Alistair Brightman

IT IS time to rally your family, friends and colleagues and remove the rubbish from your local park, bushland or beach for Clean Up Australia Day.

Businesses are encouraged to focus their action on Tuesday, February 26, while schools will have their own clean up day on March 1.

Youth and community groups will take to the streets from March 2-3.

Clean Up Australia managing director Terrie-Ann Johnson said the campaign was the largest event of its type in the country and she wanted to see it continue.

"The key to success is stopping litter becoming rubbish," Ms Johnson said. "There are so many actions every one of us can take to help reduce the eightmillion tonnes of plastic entering our oceans worldwide each year.

"So why not bookmark today in your journey and join us for a 2019 Clean Up."

Over the past 29 years volunteers have donated more than 33 million hours, at more than 178,000 locations across the country.

Together they have removed the equivalent of 350,000 ute loads of rubbish across the whole of Australia.

To register your clean up event or to make a donation, visit cleanupaustralia.org.au