Get your groove on: huge Music Festival coming to Howard

MUSIC FEST: James Blundell will be one of many artists to feature at the Howard Music Festival in September.

IT'S the rural Fraser Coast town that's been getting a lot of momentum as of late, and the next major event proves the town has no intention of slowing down.

A three-day music festival, featuring Australian Blues legend James Blundell, will be held at the Howard Reserve in Steley St in September.

The joint venture between the Burrum District Community Centre and the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay City will draw about 25 acts to the rural town in a country, rock and blues extravaganza.

Community centre president Faye Whiffin said the festival was the culmination of a long-term plan between the community groups to bring a major entertainment feature to town.

She said they were anticipating anywhere between 1000-2000 people to attend.

"We're hoping it will become an annual event for the town,” Ms Whiffin said.

Thousands of people visited the area last weekend for the region's annual Coalfest and the Torbanlea Rodeo.

Ms Whiffin said the music festival was the latest event that would help boost tourism and prosperity for the town.

"We've got to put Howard on the map in more ways than just one event,” she said.

"By hosting this event, we can show we're versatile and can create more tourism for the Fraser Coast.

"People will come, spend money in the area and even go to other attractions in the region.”

Poster for the Howard Music Festival 2017. Contributed

FESTIVAL PROGRAM:

Friday, September 15: 4pm-10pm

Saturday, September 16: 10am-10pm

Sunday, September 17: 10am-4pm