NOW in its 20th year, the World's Greatest Shave is on again next month to raise money for cancer sufferers.

A public event will be held at Stockland Hervey Bay on March 17, where brave individuals will undergo a hair transformation.

You can shave, cut, or colour your hair - the options are endless.

If you have long hair, you can donate your locks to be turned into a wig.

Funds go to the Leukemia Foundation.

To register, go online to worldsgreatestshave.com.