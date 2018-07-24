Get your market fix every week in Hervey Bay

LUSH: There’s plenty of handmade goodies, like these soap blocks, on offer at the Torquay Markets, which will now be held weekly.

FANS of the Torquay Markets will no longer have to check their calendar to find out when it's on.

To save any confusion for shoppers and stallholders, the Torquay Progress Association decided to host the markets every Saturday.

Organiser Karen Chatfield said the markets were previously held on the second and fourth Saturday of the month but confusion reigned when a fifth Saturday popped up.

"We had stallholders thinking it was fortnightly, not just the second and fourth Saturday and they would plan accordingly and there was no market on that day," Ms Chatfield said.

"We felt it was so much easier if we go weekly so everyone will know it's there.

"Not every stallholder will come every single week but at least it's consistent. It just made more sense."

Since the Scarness markets ceased earlier this year, Mrs Chatfield said the Torquay markets filled the gap with its central Esplanade location and also attracts patrons to surrounding businesses.

"It's consistency for those who don't want to go to from one end of the town to the other.

"You have Howard markets at one extreme and the Urangan markets at the other, so this is very central ... and the businesses want us there as well.

"We don't clash with the business as we don't have food vans or coffee vans, we just look at the craft, the painters sitting down there all day, the knitting and the crocheting."

Stallholders come from all walks of life.

Ms Chatfield said a few were visitors from the Torquay Caravan Park who spend three months a year in the region while travelling around Queensland.

"You see them wandering down with their fold-out table and chair ... it's really cool," Ms Chatfield said.

"We've also got some ladies that are older, one in her late 80s, and she still knits while she's sitting there.

"All her jumpers are very individualised ... just like my Nan used to knit."

There is about 20 stall- holders at each market that sell a wide variety of goods like clothing, jewellery, gemstones, flags, leather goods, pet accessories, hand-crafted hats, paintings and artwork, with some artists working on site.

New stallholders are welcome.

Sites are $10.

MARKETS GO WEEKLY