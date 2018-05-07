Get your running shoes on for Mother's Day classic

CANCER FUNDRAISER: Team Pink Sisters Forever, Cassie Johnston, Di Webber and Patricia Grace were pretty in pink at last year's event.

ELIZA Carige took on organising the annual Mother's Day Classic in Hervey Bay three years ago to make sure the fun run and breast cancer fundraiser continued in the region.

Now, ironically, the keen runner and mother-of-two doesn't have time to take part, with about 500 entrants to organise at this year's event on Sunday, May 13.

The classic, which raised about $7000 last year, has grown so much that is has been moved from its previous location of Pier Park in Urangan to Seafront Oval.

Race bibs have been introduced, there will be a big pink finisher shoot at the finish line and children can take part in the inaugural 200m Kids Dash.

"Initially I just wanted a running event locally because we don't have many and I always had to travel outside of the region, so I wanted an event for families, while also raising money for breast cancer," she said.

"So it's turned into me never being able to run at the event. I never thought it would get so big.

"But it is a real win-win for me ... I've always wanted to give back to the community and I never really found anything I could do."

Ms Carige hasn't been affected by cancer personally but seeing how the event could make a positive difference to those who had, she said, was what keeps her coming back each year.

"Every year I am brought to tears in some way," she said.

"It might be a breast cancer survivor that you have never met that comes up and thanks you for doing it.

"For me to be able to show people they are not alone, that's one of the main reasons I keep doing it every year."

Ms Carige said there was always a great family atmosphere and sense of camaraderie between participants.

Entrants are asked to wear pink on the day with prizes for best dressed up for grabs.

"It's really fun, everyone is excited and there's just this feeling of togetherness and strength," she said.

"It's powerful because we are all strangers and to give up your time for a great cause - you feel amazing for the rest of the day."

Ms Carige hopes to raise $10,000 for the cause this year.

There will be a fundraising face painting stall, sausage sizzle and jumping castle on the oval, and anyone of any age can take part in the 1km, 2km, 5km walk, or 5km run.

Entry is $25 per adult and $15 for children.

The Kids Dash will be held from 8.30am and entry is free for children under three. Each child will receive a medallion at the finish line.

Registrations can be taken on the day from 6.30am or online at www.mothersday classic.com.au/events/ event-map/hervey-bay/.

For more, phone Ms Carige on 0400 631 306.