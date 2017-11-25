Menu
Get your snags: Money raised for PCYC youth programs

Sergeant Kelly Chamberlain with PCYC volunteer Alexis. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

THE smell of freshly cooked snags is beginning to roll through Fraser Coast polling locations. 

Sergeant Kelly Chamberlain is manning the PCYC sizzle, and using it as an opportunity to raise money for youth programs at the centre.

 

Whatever the election outcome, the police officer of 20 years and hopes a focus will shift to early intervention when battling community problems. 

Sgt Chamberlain hopes to introduce a program to the PCYC which helps empower women, particularly for victims of domestic violence. 

