26°
News

Getting fired up at rule- flouters

Jacob Carson | 6th Aug 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7th Aug 2017 6:54 AM
FED UP: Inspector Konrad Sawczynski at the Curra Rural Fire Brigade Station.
FED UP: Inspector Konrad Sawczynski at the Curra Rural Fire Brigade Station. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE only has to look back at the weather across the region last fire season to see how just how dangerous the conditions became.

With a lack of rainfall following Cyclone Debbie, our rural firefighters are attempting to control the problem of unregistered fires before it is too late.

"In July this year, we had double the number of unpermitted fires that we did at the same time last year," Inspector Konrad Sawczynski said.

"We are trying to get a message to the community, the fire service is out there to protect them and look after the community as a whole," Insp Sawczynski said.

He is responsible for a wide area, including Hervey Bay, Maryborough and the Gympie Region.

He said while most people followed the rules and sought permits for their fires, the few who didn't ran the risk of dangerous consequences.

"Unfortunately, in the Gympie and Fraser Coast area, we have particular people who decide they aren't required to go and get a permit," he said.

"As a result of that, we've had several responses to those properties in the past."

A closer look at the statistics of the 2016 fire season show the severity of the problem, with fire- fighting resources often stretched beyond breaking point.

"Just to give you an idea," Mr Sawczynski said, "during the fire season last year we had 198 days straight of fire fighting efforts."

"On average we had 10.8 fires per day."

215 of those fires were classified as "long duration", meaning they burned for more than five days.

With dry conditions already, an unnecessary call-out is the last thing local firefighters want.

"All people have to do is contact their local fire warden and get a free permit," Mr Sawczynski said.

"The advantage of that is they can provide vital information on when and where to burn."

To find your nearest warden, head to ruralfire.qld.gov.au

Gympie Times

Topics:  fire permits rural fire and rescue service unregistered fires

A whale spotted in Susan River is incredibly strange

A whale spotted in Susan River is incredibly strange

A marine rescue organisation is responding to reports a humpback whale has been spotted in Susan River.

Pet rego fees on Fraser Coast 'lowest per capita'

The Fraser Coast council has responded on the issue of pet registration.

The council has responded to the Chronicle's comparison of pet fees.

How it happened: Did the Osprey crash on landing?

The MV-22 Osprey has a chequered history. Picture: Wesley Monts

Three of those on board are missing, presumed dead.

Where do Federal MPs stand on new same-sex marriage bill?

people, homosexuality, same-sex marriage and love concept - close up of happy male gay couple with red rose flower holding hands on wedding

Where do the Hinkler and Wide Bay MPs stand on new bill?

Local Partners

Maryborough skatepark to close to be be upgraded

Maryborough's skatepark in Anzac Park will be closed for more than a month starting next week.

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Zumba classes with Peta Whitney start July 31 in Hervey Bay.

Classes will be part of BE Fit Kids Hervey Bay.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Queensland farmer's brave decision has cost him his spot on Australian Survivor.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

No Splendour: Amber Heard and Elon Musk in break-up

Amber Heard is back in Australia — but without billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The news came after the couple attended Splendour in the Grass

Is Prince Harry set to propose to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking on the runway at an airport in Africa.

An intimate safari is on the couple’s agenda

The real story behind Blue Murder

Cast of the original Blue Murder series portraying, left to right, Chris Flannery (Gary Sweet), Graham Henry (Peter Phelps), Roger Rogerson (Richard Roxburgh), Neddy Smith (Tony Martin).

Blue Murder was the original true crime blockbuster.

Lisa Wilkinson's evil eye edict to hubby Peter FitzSimons

Peter FitzSimons at the 2017 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Fiery larrikin Peter FitzSimons had the audience in stitches.

Netflix documentary claims 'eating eggs as bad as smoking'

The film claims eating one egg a day is as bad as smoking five cigarettes a day.

What The Health slammed by experts

Must be sold- Elevated Position

10 Jensen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Open plan living Timber Floors Throughout 1000 m2 Elevated Block Close To Shops/Hospital Returning $280.00 p/w

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Forthcoming...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Forthcoming...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Luxury Townhouse close to the Beach

2/243 Torquay Terrace, Torquay 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a modern townhouse in sunny Hervey Bay, within walking distance to shops and the beach then this home is for you. The property is in a...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week