Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A reader has sent in a ghostly image, taken at her niece's birthday party.
A reader has sent in a ghostly image, taken at her niece's birthday party.
News

Ghost of ‘mother’ caught on camera at children’s party

Alexia Austin
14th Oct 2020 11:59 PM | Updated: 15th Oct 2020 7:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The photo, taken at a first birthday party, were sent into the Toowoomba Ghost Chasers page by a reader in August.

At first glance, nothing seems amiss - but on closer inspection some people say they can see a ghostly spectre in the left hand corner of the image.

"(The) lady's mother passed away two years before," a post from the moderator reads.

"She never got to meet her grandchild and I believe she was there for the celebration."

A close-up of the image appears to capture distortion near the chair.
A close-up of the image appears to capture distortion near the chair.

Other people agreed in the comments section of the post.

"Yep it's her, I can feel it," one person wrote.

"Looks like a lady," another said.

"I shuddered, great pic," a third wrote.

Originally published as Ghost of 'mother' caught on camera at children's party

More Stories

editors picks ghost toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Election donations made to Coast candidates so far

        Premium Content REVEALED: Election donations made to Coast candidates so far

        Politics Maryborough MP has received $20,000 from union.

        TOURISM EXCLUSIVE: $2.2m for new reef, pontoon off Bay Pier

        Premium Content TOURISM EXCLUSIVE: $2.2m for new reef, pontoon off Bay Pier

        News A pitch for a major new tourism project has been approved by the LNP

        Rugby drills Reds style on M’boro school sporting field

        Premium Content Rugby drills Reds style on M’boro school sporting field

        News Maryborough State High School students had a special training session.

        Family allegedly kept sex abuse of sisters secret

        Premium Content Family allegedly kept sex abuse of sisters secret

        News “It sounded like he was killing them.”