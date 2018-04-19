Menu
Chamber of Commerce breakfast with mayoral candidates - former mayor Gerard O'Connell.
Chamber of Commerce breakfast with mayoral candidates - former mayor Gerard O'Connell. Alistair Brightman
Ghosts of mayors past haunt candidates forum

Blake Antrobus
by
19th Apr 2018 9:30 AM

THREE ex-mayors turned out to yesterday's candidates forum to cast an eye over the men vying for their former positions.

Mick Kruger, Ted Sorensen and Gerard O'Connell kept poker faces for most of the morning.

And Cr George Seymour went as far as to praise his former colleagues.

"In 2008 we needed a mayor who could unite the region, and we got that with Mick Kruger," Cr Seymour said in his opening speech.

"In 2012 we needed a mayor who could take that united region and build on it and get things done, we had that with Gerard O'Connell."

But he stopped short of praising the former mayor Chris Loft, whose dismissal in February triggered the region's by-election.

"I realised the council desperately needed stability, I realised the community desperately needed a reason to have confidence in the council, other levels of government needed confidence," Cr Seymour said.

"That's what I've been trying to do as acting mayor over the last two months, restore stability and build confidence."
 

by-election fccouncil fcelection fcpolitics fraser coast mayor
