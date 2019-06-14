Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Giant Ice Age wolf head found in Siberia

14th Jun 2019 9:35 AM

RUSSIAN scientists have found the furry head of an Ice Age wolf perfectly preserved in the Siberian permafrost.

The head, which died 40,000 years ago, was discovered in the Russian Arctic region of Yakutia.

Valery Plotnikov, a top researcher at the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the animal belonged to an ancient subspecies of wolf that lived at the same time as the mammoths and became extinct alongside them.

Scientists said it was an adult, about 25 per cent bigger than today's wolves, but did not say whether it was male or female.

Mr Plotnikov called the discovery unique because scientists previously only had found wolf skulls without tissues or fur, while this head has ears, a tongue and a perfectly preserved brain.

archeology editors picks ice age paleontology wolf

Top Stories

    REVEALED: First look at plan for new M'boro attraction

    premium_icon REVEALED: First look at plan for new M'boro attraction

    Council News The Heritage City is about to get its own water play attraction with $1million allocated in the council budget

    • 14th Jun 2019 9:37 AM
    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    Bay's 'bloody' legend challenges Coast youth to save lives

    premium_icon Bay's 'bloody' legend challenges Coast youth to save lives

    News 59 Fraser Coast donors celebrated during National Blood Donor Week

    Pregnant mother steals from elderly neighbour

    premium_icon Pregnant mother steals from elderly neighbour

    Crime The woman used the bank card to buy tobacco and alcohol