Gift card scam: Coast police issue warning

AN elderly Hervey Bay woman has fallen victim to scammers, who claimed she needed to purchase gift cards to repair her internet connection.

The 91-year-old woman contacted police when she realised she had been taken advantage of.

Investigations are continuing, but police are appealing to members of the community to be mindful of any calls they receive that seem suspicious.

She is far from the only one who has been targeted.

Police from Hervey Bay have received a number of reports regarding scammers calling members, calling members of the public claiming to be from telecommunication companies and that the person's internet is down.

The scammers claim the issue can only be fixed through the purchase of gift cards.

Police have warned against handing over personal details without verifying who is on the other end of the phone.

To make a complaint, call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.