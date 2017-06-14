The gift of life to be honoured at service

LIFE-SAVERS REMEMBERED: Acting nurse unit manager ICU Chris Jennings and Hervey Bay Hospital donation specialist nurse coordinator Ian Rogers will host the DonateLife Service of Remembrance in Hervey Bay and will provide an opportunity f

IT IS difficult to imagine something positive emerging from the absolute tragedy of the losing a loved one.

However, Hervey Bay Hospital donation specialist nurse coordinator Ian Rogers, said the families of someone who has been part of an organ and tissue donation and transplant journey can find some solace in the fact that their loved ones have saved another life through donation.

The annual DonateLife Service of Remembrance will be held in Hervey Bay this Saturday and Mr Rogers said the event will provide an opportunity for acknowledgement and gratitude towards donors and their families, as well as a chance for those touched by organ and tissue donation to meet with others whose lives have been changed by this experience.

"The service is for anyone or any family or friends who have been part of organ donation or part of a donor family - so someone in their family has passed away and donated their organs at the time of their death," Mr Rogers said.

"Or it can be a recipient family - a member of that family that has received an organ whether it's a heart, lung, kidney or liver.

"This is a time to come together and remember the gift that has been given."

Mr Rogers said up to four Fraser Coast residents were part of the "very rare" donation process each year which, in 2016, saw 1448 Australians receive a life-saving transplant.

He said one donor could save up to 10 lives but only one to two percent of people die in hospital in the specific circumstances where organ donation is possible.

"So that's two to four families that offer their loved ones organs at the time of death.

"Organ donation itself is actually a very rare event and that is why every donation is very special."

The service will be held on Saturday, June 17 and will go for about an hour, where local recipients and families of donors will share their journey.

A social worker will also be available to answer any questions.

Guests are invited to attend at the Fraser Coast Anglican College Chapel, Doolong South Rd, Hervey Bay, from 2pm.

To find out more, phone Mr Rogers on 4325 6131 or visit the website at www.donatelife.gov. au.