25°
Whats On

The gift of life to be honoured at service

Kerrie Alexander
| 14th Jun 2017 2:00 PM
LIFE-SAVERS REMEMBERED: Acting nurse unit manager ICU Chris Jennings and Hervey Bay Hospital donation specialist nurse coordinator Ian Rogers will host the DonateLife Service of Remembrance in Hervey Bay and will provide an opportunity f
LIFE-SAVERS REMEMBERED: Acting nurse unit manager ICU Chris Jennings and Hervey Bay Hospital donation specialist nurse coordinator Ian Rogers will host the DonateLife Service of Remembrance in Hervey Bay and will provide an opportunity f Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT IS difficult to imagine something positive emerging from the absolute tragedy of the losing a loved one.

However, Hervey Bay Hospital donation specialist nurse coordinator Ian Rogers, said the families of someone who has been part of an organ and tissue donation and transplant journey can find some solace in the fact that their loved ones have saved another life through donation.

The annual DonateLife Service of Remembrance will be held in Hervey Bay this Saturday and Mr Rogers said the event will provide an opportunity for acknowledgement and gratitude towards donors and their families, as well as a chance for those touched by organ and tissue donation to meet with others whose lives have been changed by this experience.

"The service is for anyone or any family or friends who have been part of organ donation or part of a donor family - so someone in their family has passed away and donated their organs at the time of their death," Mr Rogers said.

"Or it can be a recipient family - a member of that family that has received an organ whether it's a heart, lung, kidney or liver.

"This is a time to come together and remember the gift that has been given."

Mr Rogers said up to four Fraser Coast residents were part of the "very rare" donation process each year which, in 2016, saw 1448 Australians receive a life-saving transplant.

He said one donor could save up to 10 lives but only one to two percent of people die in hospital in the specific circumstances where organ donation is possible.

"So that's two to four families that offer their loved ones organs at the time of death.

"Organ donation itself is actually a very rare event and that is why every donation is very special."

The service will be held on Saturday, June 17 and will go for about an hour, where local recipients and families of donors will share their journey.

A social worker will also be available to answer any questions.

Guests are invited to attend at the Fraser Coast Anglican College Chapel, Doolong South Rd, Hervey Bay, from 2pm.

To find out more, phone Mr Rogers on 4325 6131 or visit the website at www.donatelife.gov. au.

Topics:  donatelife hervey bay organ donor service of remembrance

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

JetGo: How much will it cost to fly to Melbourne and back

JetGo: How much will it cost to fly to Melbourne and back

IT will cost you about $500 to jet set to Melbourne and back from Hervey Bay with the newest airline servicing the region now.

Premier could send Queenslanders to election this year

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks at the Queensland Parliament's opening in Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston. POOL IMAGES: FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE IN PRINT AND ONLINE

She said it was her intention to have it next year.

Serial killer Ivan Milat's brother dies on Coast street

Alex Milat at his Sunshine Coast home in 2004.

Was Alex going to be a 'key witness' in bid for Ivan Milat retrial?

ROLLING COVERAGE: Council makes decision on Seafront Oval

Fraser Coast councillors at their June meeting in Howard.

Councillors are meeting in Howard today for their June meeting.

Local Partners

It's all about ability for hard-working Aaron

Maryborough's Aaron Graves has proven intellectual disability is no barrier to finding fulfilling work.

The show must go on at Mary Poppins Festival

Maryborough's Star Dust Drama Academy during their rehearsal for The Surprising Uprising of Arnold Stick which will be performed at this year's Mary Poppins Festival. Back: Emma Collis, Hayden Wheeler, Rhiannon Patten, Mikaila Van Wyk, Sarah Walter and Samantha Walter. Middle: Ethan Jones, Lucifer Proud and Nathaniel Brampton. Front: Chloe Jones, Georgia Russell, Daniel Gordano and Juniper Canning

Characters from the past have inspired a local drama production

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

ROBERT Irwin is making a name for himself with US audiences — but during his latest appearance, the young Wildlife Warrior left the host completely confused.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Ten's The Project team donning beanies to to fundraise for brain cancer research.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Owner Will Meet The Market-All Offers Presented

76/68 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 1 $219,000

2 bedroom modern unit Two-way bathroom Open plan living Beautiful gated complex Relaxing pool area Short distance to marina Book an inspection TODAY!!

Do not miss out on this, will be sold!.

7 Aqua Court, Toogoom 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MODERN 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH ENSUITE CLOSE TO BEACH This home is located in the beautiful seaside town of Toogoom. Comprises 4 bedrooms, main with ensuite and walk...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!