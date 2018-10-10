Gift of giving packed in boxes for underprivileged children

HELPING HANDS: Students from Xavier Catholic College helped fill and pack a number of boxes for Operation Christmas Child last year.

HELPING HANDS: Students from Xavier Catholic College helped fill and pack a number of boxes for Operation Christmas Child last year. CONTRIBUTED

ABOUT 2800 shoeboxes filled with gifts were collected on the Fraser Coast last Christmas and sent to children living in poverty.

Since 1993, the Christian- based Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child project has distributed over 150 million shoeboxes to children, who are victims of poverty, natural disasters, famine, disease, war or persecution, in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide.

Julie Terry has been Fraser Coast area co-ordinator for 19 years and is always inspired by the communities' willingness to help the project succeed.

"The support for this project in our area has grown steadily over the years," Ms Terry said.

"Last year a record ... 2880 boxes were donated from our region.

"More families, schools, community groups, craft groups, child care centres, retirement homes and businesses are getting involved with the project every year.

"Many families pack shoeboxes, crafty people around our area knit and sew items to go into the boxes, others donate items and many people make monetary donations to help with the distribution costs."

Ms Terry has seen the joy the gifts bring to underprivileged children who receive the boxes filled with school supplies, soft toys, soap, toothbrushes, toys, clothing and more.

"I have had the privilege of distributing the shoeboxes to children in Fiji, Vanuatu and Cambodia and seen

the joy and excitement on the faces of children who receive a special gift, packed with love just for them."

Anyone interested in supporting the project through donations or lending a hand is encouraged to collect a shoebox from one of the many distribution centres around the region.

The boxes need to be packed and delivered to distribution centres before the end of October.

Phone Ms Terry on 0428 289 213.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

Pack a box for a boy or girl for age groups two to four years, five to nine years or 10 to 14 years.

Fill your box with gifts such as school supplies, soft toys, soap, toothbrush, toys and clothing or donate $10 or more to help cover the costs of the project.

Drop off your gift-filled shoebox or donations of items or cash by the end of October to: