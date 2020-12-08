Gift of life needed to boost blood supply for festive season

Please give blood over the Christmas period. Belinda Smetioukh with red cross nurse Jo-Anne Antrobus and (front) Rebecca Lewis. Photograph; Renae Droop

FRASER Coast blood donors are being called upon to give the most important gift of all this festive season - the gift of life.

About 400 Fraser Coast blood and plasma donors are needed over the next three weeks to ensure there is enough supply.

"Blood and plasma donation is one of the most powerful gifts you can give someone - it saves lives," Lifeblood spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh said.

"Making a blood or plasma donation is an easy way to make a massive difference to someone's life."

Those who donate this festive season will receive a Gift of Life gift tag to either gift their donation to someone this Christmas or to encourage others to donate during this important time.

Belinda Smetioukh said stocks of platelets, a blood component vital to the treatment of cancer patients, were particularly under pressure during the holiday period.

"It takes four blood donations to make just one dose of platelets for patients and they only last for five days so donors are constantly needed across the holidays to ensure cancer patients get this vital product," she said.

"Your blood or plasma donation will be the gift of life for Australian patients this Christmas - and will have a far-reaching impact not just on the lives you save, but also the lives of their loved ones."

Blood and plasma will also be needed by road accident patients, pregnant mums, and even premature babies every day over Christmas and New Year.

The Hervey Bay Donor Centre is open over the festive season including on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

To book a donation visit lifeblood.com.au, call 13 14 95 or download the Donate Blood app.