Gift of sight could be your old specs

OPENING EYES: Staff members at Specsavers in Hervey Bay are collecting customers' pre-loved quality specs to help change the lives of millions of people with vision impairments.

SPECSAVERS in Hervey Bay is collecting quality pre-loved glasses to change the lives of millions of people in impoverished communities around the world who are suffering vision impairments.

The stores are working with Lions Recycle for Sight on the recycling program, which will deliver quality glasses and sunglasses to people in need overseas.

Recent global studies have shown 101.2 million people are visually impaired as a result of not having access to glasses to correct simple vision problems.

Specsavers co-owner Anne Burrows-Jung, from the Stockland Shopping Centre store, believes everyone deserves the right to see.

"The fact that there are so many people in disadvantaged communities who don't have access to the glasses they need and are going blind as a result, is heartbreaking," Anne said.

"Vision problems can be detrimental and not just to the individual. They can have knock-on effects to their families and communities.

"According to the World Health Organisation, visual impairment from uncorrected refractive errors can lead to lost educational and employment opportunities which can, in turn, lead to lost economic gain for individuals, families and societies."

Once glasses are collected, they will be sent to Lions Recycle for Sight in Queensland, which runs a glasses recycling facility that quality checks, cleans and categorises the glasses.

If the glasses pass the quality tests, they are then distributed to people in need overseas through partnering charities and humanitarian organisations.

"We see people come into our store every day who purchase new glasses and no longer have a use for their old ones. Normally they are still in perfect condition but the prescription is outdated," Anne said.

"This program allows them to donate their pre-loved specs and change someone else's life."

Locals can clear out for clear vision by bringing their pre-loved glasses and sunglasses into either the Specsavers store at Stockland or Specsavers at Pialba Place.

For more information, visit specsavers.com/ community-program.