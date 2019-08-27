Menu
RIGHT: Kick back to cool tunes by Sam Maddison at the Hervey Bay Boat Club. Valerie Horton
Music

GIG GUIDE: 14 ways to keep entertained this weekend

Kerrie Alexander
by
27th Aug 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29:

  • Beach House Hotel: Open mic night, 7.30pm

 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30:

  • Beach House Hotel: R&B club night, 9pm
  • Hervey Bay RSL: Trevor Judge, noon;
  • Ed's Son, 6pm
  • Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Quinn, 6pm.
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Dean Gray, 6pm
  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Retrospect, 8pm; Sam Maddison, 5.30pm

 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31:

  • Beach House Hotel: Swarm, 9pm
  • Hervey Bay RSL: Trainwrecks, 8pm; Women Like Us, $20 members, $25 non-members, 8pm
  • Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Dean Gray, 6pm
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Phil Morgan, 6pm
  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: HMC Music Duo, 5.30pm
  • Carriers Arms Hotel: David Turner, 8pm

 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:

  • Beach House Hotel: Derek Smith, 2pm
  • Torquay Hotel: Jam Session, 2-6pm.

