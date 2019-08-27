Music
GIG GUIDE: 14 ways to keep entertained this weekend
THURSDAY, AUGUST 29:
- Beach House Hotel: Open mic night, 7.30pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30:
- Beach House Hotel: R&B club night, 9pm
- Hervey Bay RSL: Trevor Judge, noon;
- Ed's Son, 6pm
- Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Quinn, 6pm.
- Bayswater Bar and Grill: Dean Gray, 6pm
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Retrospect, 8pm; Sam Maddison, 5.30pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31:
- Beach House Hotel: Swarm, 9pm
- Hervey Bay RSL: Trainwrecks, 8pm; Women Like Us, $20 members, $25 non-members, 8pm
- Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Dean Gray, 6pm
- Bayswater Bar and Grill: Phil Morgan, 6pm
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: HMC Music Duo, 5.30pm
- Carriers Arms Hotel: David Turner, 8pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:
- Beach House Hotel: Derek Smith, 2pm
- Torquay Hotel: Jam Session, 2-6pm.