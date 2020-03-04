Menu
You can catch well-known local entertainer Sam Maddison at the Bayswater Hotel this Sunday.
GIG GUIDE: 15 choices for free entertainment this weekend

Kerrie Alexander
4th Mar 2020 5:30 PM
THURSDAY

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, 12 noon and 5pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Open Mic, 7.30pm.

FRIDAY

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Sam Maddison, 5.30pm.
  • Hervey Bay RSL: Footloose Friday with Trevor Judge, 11.30am; Frank Benn on Level 1, 6pm.
  • Bayswater Hotel: Bobby Barnes, 6pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: R & B Clubnight, 9pm.
  • Maryborough RSL: Live entertainment, from 8pm.

SATURDAY

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Dean Grey, 5.30pm; Retrospect, 8pm.
  • Hervey Bay RSL: Red Betty, 8pm.
  • Bayswater Hotel: Angela Esson and Dani Young, 6pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Uncle Arthur, 9pm.
  • Maryborough RSL: Live entertainment, from 8pm.
  • Carriers Arms Hotel: See you next Tuesday, 8pm.

SUNDAY

Hervey Bay Boat Club: Radio Star, 1pm; Neil Wenk, 6pm.

Beach House Hotel: Doug Edwards, 2pm.

Bayswater Hotel: Sam Maddison, 1pm

