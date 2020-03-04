News
GIG GUIDE: 15 choices for free entertainment this weekend
GIG GUIDE
THURSDAY
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, 12 noon and 5pm.
- Beach House Hotel: Open Mic, 7.30pm.
FRIDAY
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Sam Maddison, 5.30pm.
- Hervey Bay RSL: Footloose Friday with Trevor Judge, 11.30am; Frank Benn on Level 1, 6pm.
- Bayswater Hotel: Bobby Barnes, 6pm.
- Beach House Hotel: R & B Clubnight, 9pm.
- Maryborough RSL: Live entertainment, from 8pm.
SATURDAY
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Dean Grey, 5.30pm; Retrospect, 8pm.
- Hervey Bay RSL: Red Betty, 8pm.
- Bayswater Hotel: Angela Esson and Dani Young, 6pm.
- Beach House Hotel: Uncle Arthur, 9pm.
- Maryborough RSL: Live entertainment, from 8pm.
- Carriers Arms Hotel: See you next Tuesday, 8pm.
SUNDAY
Hervey Bay Boat Club: Radio Star, 1pm; Neil Wenk, 6pm.
Beach House Hotel: Doug Edwards, 2pm.
Bayswater Hotel: Sam Maddison, 1pm