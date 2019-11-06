Menu
There’s plenty of entertainment on the Fraser Coast to get your toes tapping this weekend.
GIG GUIDE: 15 ways to be entertained for free this weekend

Kerrie Alexander
6th Nov 2019 3:40 PM | Updated: 4:08 PM
THURSDAY

  • Hervey Bay RSL: Quinn, 11am.
  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, noon and 5pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: open mic night, 7.30pm.

 

FRIDAY

  • Hervey Bay RSL: Dean Gray, 6pm.
  • Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Ed's Son, 6pm.
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Sam Maddison
  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: HMC Music Duo, 5.30pm; V.I Party in the main lounge, 8pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: R & B Club Night, 8pm.

 

SATURDAY

  • Hervey Bay RSL: Trainwrecks, 8pm.
  • Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Doug Edwards
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Dean Gray
  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Steve Case, 5.30pm; Annie Jackson band, 8pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Bad Attitude, 9pm.

 

SUNDAY

  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Doug Edwards, 1pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Frank Benn, 2pm.
