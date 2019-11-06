News
GIG GUIDE: 15 ways to be entertained for free this weekend
THURSDAY
- Hervey Bay RSL: Quinn, 11am.
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, noon and 5pm.
- Beach House Hotel: open mic night, 7.30pm.
FRIDAY
- Hervey Bay RSL: Dean Gray, 6pm.
- Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Ed's Son, 6pm.
- Bayswater Bar and Grill: Sam Maddison
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: HMC Music Duo, 5.30pm; V.I Party in the main lounge, 8pm.
- Beach House Hotel: R & B Club Night, 8pm.
SATURDAY
- Hervey Bay RSL: Trainwrecks, 8pm.
- Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Doug Edwards
- Bayswater Bar and Grill: Dean Gray
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Steve Case, 5.30pm; Annie Jackson band, 8pm.
- Beach House Hotel: Bad Attitude, 9pm.
SUNDAY
- Bayswater Bar and Grill: Doug Edwards, 1pm.
- Beach House Hotel: Frank Benn, 2pm.