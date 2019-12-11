Whats On
GIG GUIDE: 15 ways to stay entertained for free
THURSDAY
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, noon and 5pm.
- Beach House Hotel: open mic night, 7pm.
FRIDAY
- Hervey Bay RSL: Trevor Judge, 11.30am; Rick Manych, 6pm.
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Frank Benn, 5.30pm; Brian Speirs, 8pm.
- Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Liana McKay, 6pm.
- Bayswater: Pete Baker, 6pm.
- Beach House Hotel: R&B Club Night, 7pm.
SATURDAY
- Hervey Bay RSL: Uncle Arthur, 8pm.
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Trevor Judge, 5.30pm; Forbidden Road, 8pm in the main lounge.
- Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Sam Maddison, 6pm.
- Bayswater: Frank Benn, 6pm.
- Beach House Hotel: Doug and the Upper Hand, 9pm.
SUNDAY
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, 1pm and 5pm.
- Bayswater: Liana McKay, 1pm.
- Beach House Hotel: Bobby Barnes, 2pm.