Well-known local performer Sam Maddison will perform at the Clubhouse Hervey Bay this Saturday.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: 15 ways to stay entertained for free

Kerrie Alexander
11th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
THURSDAY

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, noon and 5pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: open mic night, 7pm.

FRIDAY

  • Hervey Bay RSL: Trevor Judge, 11.30am; Rick Manych, 6pm.
  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Frank Benn, 5.30pm; Brian Speirs, 8pm.
  • Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Liana McKay, 6pm.
  • Bayswater: Pete Baker, 6pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: R&B Club Night, 7pm.

SATURDAY

  • Hervey Bay RSL: Uncle Arthur, 8pm.
  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Trevor Judge, 5.30pm; Forbidden Road, 8pm in the main lounge.
  • Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Sam Maddison, 6pm.
  • Bayswater: Frank Benn, 6pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Doug and the Upper Hand, 9pm.

SUNDAY

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, 1pm and 5pm.
  • Bayswater: Liana McKay, 1pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Bobby Barnes, 2pm.
