GIG GUIDE: 16 live acts to get your toes tapping
Thursday, JUNE 20:
Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, noon and 5pm.
Beach House Hotel: Open Mic Night, 7.30pm.
Friday, JUNE 21:
Hervey Bay RSL: Rachel Laing, 6pm.
Hervey Bay Boat Club: Vibeke Voller, 5.30pm; HMC Music Band, 8pm.
Bayswater Bar and Grill: Doug Edwards, 6pm.
The Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Frank Benn, 6pm.
Beach House Hotel: R&B Club Night, 9pm.
Saturday, June 22:
Hervey Bay Boat Club: Soul City, 8pm.
Hervey Bay RSL: Uncle Arthur, 8pm; Elton John Experience, 8pm. Cost is $20 for members and $25 non-members.
Bayswater Bar and Grill: Dickie Switch, 7.30pm.
The Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Dale Newberry, 6pm.
Beach House Hotel: Abby Sky and the Batman, 9pm.
Sunday, June 23:
Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, 6pm.
Bayswater Bar and Grill: Rachel Laing, 1pm.
Beach House Hotel: Bobby Barnes, 2pm.
Torquay Hotel: Open Mic/Jam Session, 2pm.