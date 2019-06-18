Menu
Soul City will hit the Hervey Bay Boat Club stage this Saturday.
GIG GUIDE: 16 live acts to get your toes tapping

18th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
Thursday, JUNE 20:

Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, noon and 5pm.

Beach House Hotel: Open Mic Night, 7.30pm.

Friday, JUNE 21:

Hervey Bay RSL: Rachel Laing, 6pm.

Hervey Bay Boat Club: Vibeke Voller, 5.30pm; HMC Music Band, 8pm.

Bayswater Bar and Grill: Doug Edwards, 6pm.

The Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Frank Benn, 6pm.

Beach House Hotel: R&B Club Night, 9pm.

Saturday, June 22:

Hervey Bay Boat Club: Soul City, 8pm.

Hervey Bay RSL: Uncle Arthur, 8pm; Elton John Experience, 8pm. Cost is $20 for members and $25 non-members.

Bayswater Bar and Grill: Dickie Switch, 7.30pm.

The Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Dale Newberry, 6pm.

Beach House Hotel: Abby Sky and the Batman, 9pm.

Sunday, June 23:

Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, 6pm.

Bayswater Bar and Grill: Rachel Laing, 1pm.

Beach House Hotel: Bobby Barnes, 2pm.

Torquay Hotel: Open Mic/Jam Session, 2pm.

fcentertainment fcgigguide fcnews fcwhatson
Fraser Coast Chronicle

