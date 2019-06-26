Menu
SWEET TUNES: Where to see singer Sam Maddison.
Entertainment

GIG GUIDE: 19 live acts on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Kerrie Alexander
by
26th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
GIG GUIDE

 

THURSDAY, JUNE 27:

 

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, noon and 5pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Open Mic night, 7.30pm.

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 28:

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Restrospect, 8pm.
  • Hervey Bay RSL: Dean Gray, 8pm; Kitty Kats Jazz Night, 7pm. Tickets $20 for Jazz Club members and $25 for non-members.
  • Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Live entertainment, 6pm.
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Sam Maddison, 6pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: R&B Club Night, 9pm, plus Rose Tattoo upstairs.
  • Carriers Arms Hotel: Ricky Manych, 8pm.

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 29:

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Retrospect, 8pm.
  • Hervey Bay RSL: Trainwrecks, 8pm.
  • Clubhouse Hervey Bay: Dennis Sisters, 6pm.
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Ricky Manych, 6pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Dicky Switch, 9pm.
  • Carriers Arms Hotel: 45 Year Band Reunion. Entry is $10.

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 30:

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, 6pm.
  • Hervey Bay RSL: Dean Gray, noon.
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Dennis Sisters, 1pm.
  • Torquay Hotel: Open Mic/Jam Session, 2pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Shaun Beckett, 2pm.

