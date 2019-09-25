GIG GUIDE: 19 ways to stay entertained this weekend

Menu
GIG GUIDE: Chill out with live entertainment by local artists this weekend
Kerrie Alexander
25th Sep 2019 8:35 AM
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26:

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, noon and 5pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Open Mic Night, 7.30pm.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Uncle Arthur, 8pm.
  • Hervey Bay RSL: Quinn the Radiostar, noon; Doug Edwards, 6pm;
  • The Clubhouse: Ed's Son, 6pm.
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Dean Gray, 6pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: R&B Club Night, 9pm.
  • Carriers Arms Hotel: See You Next Tuesday, 8pm.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: Transit, 8pm.
  • Hervey Bay RSL: Dean Vegas Show, 8pm. $20 for members and $25 for non-members; Bad Attitude, 8pm.
  • The Clubhhouse Hervey Bay: Doug Edwards, 6pm.
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Dale Newberry, 6pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Fading Echo, 9pm.
  • Carriers Arms Hotel: Bobby Barnes, 8pm.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:

  • Hervey Bay Boat Club: HMC Music Duo, 2pm; Neil Wenk, 8pm.
  • Hervey Bay RSL: Dean Gray, noon.
  • Bayswater Bar and Grill: Sam Maddison, 1pm.
  • Beach House Hotel: Frank Benn, 2pm.
  • Torquay Hotel: Madz Jamz Session/Open Mic, 2-6pm.

