Whats On
GIG GUIDE: 19 ways to stay entertained this weekend
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26:
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Neil Wenk, noon and 5pm.
- Beach House Hotel: Open Mic Night, 7.30pm.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Uncle Arthur, 8pm.
- Hervey Bay RSL: Quinn the Radiostar, noon; Doug Edwards, 6pm;
- The Clubhouse: Ed's Son, 6pm.
- Bayswater Bar and Grill: Dean Gray, 6pm.
- Beach House Hotel: R&B Club Night, 9pm.
- Carriers Arms Hotel: See You Next Tuesday, 8pm.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: Transit, 8pm.
- Hervey Bay RSL: Dean Vegas Show, 8pm. $20 for members and $25 for non-members; Bad Attitude, 8pm.
- The Clubhhouse Hervey Bay: Doug Edwards, 6pm.
- Bayswater Bar and Grill: Dale Newberry, 6pm.
- Beach House Hotel: Fading Echo, 9pm.
- Carriers Arms Hotel: Bobby Barnes, 8pm.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:
- Hervey Bay Boat Club: HMC Music Duo, 2pm; Neil Wenk, 8pm.
- Hervey Bay RSL: Dean Gray, noon.
- Bayswater Bar and Grill: Sam Maddison, 1pm.
- Beach House Hotel: Frank Benn, 2pm.
- Torquay Hotel: Madz Jamz Session/Open Mic, 2-6pm.