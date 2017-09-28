Gig guide: Check out what's on locally

THURSDAY
Noon & 5pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Neil Wenk.
1pm Kondari Hotel Bingo Thursdays.
6.30pm Hervey Bay Community Centre Soundwaves A'Cappella Ladies Chorus.
6.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Glenn Fox.
7.30pm The Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night.
7.30pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Open Mic Night.
FRIDAY
5.30pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Sam Maddison.
6pm Hervey Bay RSL Ricky Manych.
6pm The Clubhouse Hervey Bay Chris Staib.
6pm Smokey Joe's Cafe Bar and Grill Vibeke.
7.30pm Maryborough RSL Benny G.
7.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Roger Lewis.
7.30pm The Vineyard, Hervey Bay Steve Case.
7.30pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Frank Ben.
8pm The Beach House Hotel Harley Meszaros.
8pm The Federal Hotel, Maryborough Pete Baker.
8pm Bay Central Tavern Karen's Karaoke.
9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon.
SATURDAY
11.30am Maryborough Baptist Church Hall Eureka Country Music Group (Cost $5).
6pm The Clubhouse Hervey Bay Shaun Beckett.
12.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Trevor White.
6pm Smokey Joe's Cafe, Bar & Grill Jim Daniel.
7.30pm Maryborough RSL Red Betty.
7.30pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough See You Next Tuesday.
8pm Hervey Bay RSL Doug and the Upperhand.
8pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay The Darlington Stripes.
8pm Bay Central Tavern Chisel Revived.
8pm The Federal Hotel, Open Mic Night.
8.30pm The Beach House Hotel Wrecked on Sunday.
9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon.
SUNDAY
1pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Brian Speirs.
1pm The Torquay Hotel Madz Open Mic.
2pm The Beach House Hotel Broken Web.
6pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Neil Wenk.