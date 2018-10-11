GIG GUIDE: Live Music across the Fraser Coast

LIVE MUSIC: See Sam Maddison live from 8pm on Saturday at Maryborough RSL.

Thursday, October 11

Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

12.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Frank Marsh

6pm Maryborough Sports Club The Radio Star

7pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Open Mic Night

7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night

Friday, October 12

Noon Hervey Bay RSL The Radio Star

5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge

6pm Hervey Bay RSL Pete Baker

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Frank Benn

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Shane Brady

8pm Maryborough Sports Club Red Betty

8pm Maryborough RSL Josh and Reece

8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Retrospect

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Beckett Turner Overdrive

8pm Hoolihans Tunes of Choice

9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon

9pm Beach House Hotel R&B Friday

Saturday, October 13

6pm Smokey Joe's Bar, Ramada Hotel Al Davies

6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Brian Speirs

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill The Radio Star

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Dale Newberry

8pm Maryborough RSL Sam Maddison

7pm Maryborough Sports Club Barlight

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Dave Turner

8pm Hervey Bay RSL Uncle Arthur

9pm Hervey Bay Boat Club UK Bee Geez, free tribute show

8pm Hoolihans Tunes of Choice

8.30pm Beach House Hotel Red Betty

9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon

Sunday, October 14

1pm Bayswater Bar

and Grill Darryl and the Devil

1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

2pm Torquay Hotel open mic/jam session

2pm Beach House Hotel Dogwood Crossing

6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

Tuesday, October 16

Noon Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge

12.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Frank Marsh