GIG GUIDE: Live Music across the Fraser Coast
Artists and venues can send their gigs to edit@theindy.com.au by noon each Thursday, the week before publication.
Thursday, October 11
Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk
12.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Frank Marsh
6pm Maryborough Sports Club The Radio Star
7pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Open Mic Night
7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night
Friday, October 12
Noon Hervey Bay RSL The Radio Star
5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge
6pm Hervey Bay RSL Pete Baker
6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Frank Benn
6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Shane Brady
8pm Maryborough Sports Club Red Betty
8pm Maryborough RSL Josh and Reece
8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Retrospect
8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Beckett Turner Overdrive
8pm Hoolihans Tunes of Choice
9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon
9pm Beach House Hotel R&B Friday
Saturday, October 13
6pm Smokey Joe's Bar, Ramada Hotel Al Davies
6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Brian Speirs
6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill The Radio Star
6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Dale Newberry
8pm Maryborough RSL Sam Maddison
7pm Maryborough Sports Club Barlight
8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Dave Turner
8pm Hervey Bay RSL Uncle Arthur
9pm Hervey Bay Boat Club UK Bee Geez, free tribute show
8pm Hoolihans Tunes of Choice
8.30pm Beach House Hotel Red Betty
9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon
Sunday, October 14
1pm Bayswater Bar
and Grill Darryl and the Devil
1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk
2pm Torquay Hotel open mic/jam session
2pm Beach House Hotel Dogwood Crossing
6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk
Tuesday, October 16
Noon Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge
12.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Frank Marsh