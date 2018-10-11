Menu
LIVE MUSIC: See Sam Maddison live from 8pm on Saturday at Maryborough RSL. Valerie Horton
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Live Music across the Fraser Coast

Jodie Callcott
by
11th Oct 2018 4:00 PM

Artists and venues can send their gigs to edit@theindy.com.au by noon each Thursday, the week before publication.

 

 

Thursday, October 11

 

Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

 

12.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Frank Marsh

 

6pm Maryborough Sports Club The Radio Star

 

7pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Open Mic Night

 

7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night

 

Friday, October 12

 

Noon Hervey Bay RSL The Radio Star

 

5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge

 

6pm Hervey Bay RSL Pete Baker

 

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Frank Benn

 

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Shane Brady

 

8pm Maryborough Sports Club Red Betty

 

8pm Maryborough RSL Josh and Reece

 

8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Retrospect

 

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Beckett Turner Overdrive

 

8pm Hoolihans Tunes of Choice

 

9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon

 

9pm Beach House Hotel R&B Friday

 

Saturday, October 13

 

6pm Smokey Joe's Bar, Ramada Hotel Al Davies

 

6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Brian Speirs

 

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill The Radio Star

 

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Dale Newberry

 

8pm Maryborough RSL Sam Maddison

 

7pm Maryborough Sports Club Barlight

 

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Dave Turner

 

8pm Hervey Bay RSL Uncle Arthur

 

9pm Hervey Bay Boat Club UK Bee Geez, free tribute show

 

8pm Hoolihans Tunes of Choice

 

8.30pm Beach House Hotel Red Betty

 

9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon

 

Sunday, October 14

 

1pm Bayswater Bar

 

and Grill Darryl and the Devil

 

1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

 

2pm Torquay Hotel open mic/jam session

 

2pm Beach House Hotel Dogwood Crossing

 

6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

 

Tuesday, October 16

 

Noon Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge

 

12.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Frank Marsh

