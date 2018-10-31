Menu
See Al Davies live at Smokey Joe's Bar from 6pm on Saturday. Contributed
GIG GUIDE: Live music across the Fraser Coast

Jodie Callcott
by
31st Oct 2018 3:00 PM

Artists and venues can send their gigs to edit@theindy.com.au by noon each Thursday, the week before publication.

Thursday, November 1

Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

7pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Open Mic Night

7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night

Friday, November 2

Noon Hervey Bay RSL Trevor Judge

2pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Ricky Manych

5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Shaun Beckett

6pm Hervey Bay RSL Dean Gray

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Bevan Spiers

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay The Radio Star

8pm Maryborough RSL Derek Smith

8pm Bay Central Tavern Krazy Karen's Karaoke

8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Doug & the Upperhand

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough See You Next Tuesday

9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon

9pm Beach House Hotel R&B Friday

Saturday, November 3

5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Frank Benn

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Dale Newberry

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Doug Edwards

6pm Smokey Joe's Cafe, Bar and Grill Al Davies

8pm Maryborough RSL Brentyn Irvine

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Ian Murray

8pm Hervey Bay RSL Red Betty

8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Forbidden Road

9pm Beach House Hotel Uncle Arthur

Sunday, November 4

1pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Matt Baker

1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Brad Sorensen

2pm Torquay Hotel open mic/jam session

2pm Beach House Hotel Derek Smith

6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Brad Sorensen

Tuesday, November 6

9.30am Hervey Bay Boat Club Sam Maddison

