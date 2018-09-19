GIG GUIDE: Live music on the Fraser Coast
Thursday, September 20
Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk
7pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Open Mic Night
7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night
Friday, September 21
5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge
6pm Hervey Bay RSL Doug Edwards
6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Frank Benn
6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay John Corowa
7.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Rock n' Roll Boys
8pm Maryborough RSL Rock n' Rhythm
8pm Bay Central Tavern Krazy Karen's Karaoke
8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Soul City
8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Dust
8pm Hoolihans Tunes of Choice
9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon
9pm Beach House Hotel R&B Friday
Saturday, September 22
8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Soul City
6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill The Radio Star
6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Doug Edwards
8pm Maryborough RSL Bobby Barnes
8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough 2 Shades of Gray
8pm Hervey Bay RSL Trainwrecks
8pm Hoolihans Tunes of Choice
8.30pm Beach House Hotel Red Betty
9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon
Sunday, September 23
1pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Liana McKay
1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Bradz Rock n' Rhythm
2pm Torquay Hotel open mic/jam session
2pm Beach House Hotel Darren Marlow
2pm Coast Restaurant Frank Benn
6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk
Tuesday, September 25
Noon Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge