TOP ACT: The Trainwrecks rock the stage.
GIG GUIDE: Live music on the Fraser Coast

Jodie Callcott
by
19th Sep 2018 11:00 AM

Thursday, September 20

 

 

Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

 

 

7pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Open Mic Night

 

7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night

 

 

Friday, September 21

 

 

5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge

 

 

6pm Hervey Bay RSL Doug Edwards

 

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Frank Benn

 

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay John Corowa

 

 

7.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Rock n' Roll Boys

 

8pm Maryborough RSL Rock n' Rhythm

 

 

8pm Bay Central Tavern Krazy Karen's Karaoke

 

8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Soul City

 

 

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Dust

 

 

8pm Hoolihans Tunes of Choice

 

9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon

 

9pm Beach House Hotel R&B Friday

Saturday, September 22

 

 

8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Soul City

 

 

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill The Radio Star

 

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Doug Edwards

 

 

8pm Maryborough RSL Bobby Barnes

 

 

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough 2 Shades of Gray

 

8pm Hervey Bay RSL Trainwrecks

 

 

8pm Hoolihans Tunes of Choice

 

8.30pm Beach House Hotel Red Betty

 

9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon

 

Sunday, September 23

 

 

1pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Liana McKay

 

1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Bradz Rock n' Rhythm

 

 

2pm Torquay Hotel open mic/jam session

 

 

2pm Beach House Hotel Darren Marlow

 

 

2pm Coast Restaurant Frank Benn

 

 

6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

 

 

 

Tuesday, September 25

 

 

Noon Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge

Fraser Coast Chronicle

