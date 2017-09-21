GIG GUIDE: Music and entertainment on the Coast

THURSDAY
Noon & 5pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Neil Wenk
1pm Kondari Hotel Bingo Thursdays
6.30pm Hervey Bay Community Centre Soundwaves A'Cappella Ladies Chorus
6.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Quinn the Radio Star
7.30pm The Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night
7.30pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Open Mic Night
FRIDAY
8pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Trevor Judge
6pm Hervey Bay RSL Frank Benn
6pm The Clubhouse Hervey Bay Sam Maddison
6pm Smokey Joe's Cafe Bar and Grill Al Davies
6.30pm Z-PAC Theatre Performance Karaoke ($5, members $2)
7.30pm Maryborough RSL Phil Morgan
7.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Just Friends
8pm The Beach House Hotel Doug Edwards Trio
8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Lexicon
8pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Retrospect
8pm The Federal Hotel, Maryborough Jim Daniell
8pm Bay Central Tavern Karen's Karaoke
9pm Torquay Hotel Matt Phillips
SATURDAY
11.30am Maryborough Baptist Church Hall Eureka Country Music Group (Cost $5)
6pm The Clubhouse Hervey Bay Dale Newberry
Noon The Federal Hotel, Maryborough Kev Gray's Open House Arvo Session
6pm Smokey Joe's Cafe, Bar & Grill John Corowa
6pm Coast Restaurant Dale Newberry
7.30pm Maryborough RSL Frank Benn
8pm Hervey Bay RSL Red Betty
8pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Retrospect
8pm Hoolihans Irish Restaurant & Bar! Live Music
8pm Bay Central Tavern TBA
8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Doug Edwards
8pm The Federal Hotel, Maryborough One Sly Dog
8.30pm The Beach House Hotel Abby Skye
9pm Torquay Hotel Matt Phillips
Sunday
Noon Hervey Bay RSL Super Sunday
1pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Radio Star
1pm Bay Central Tavern Shaun Beckett
1pm The Torquay Hotel Madz Open Mic
1pm Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre Country Music Club Concert on the last Sunday of each month
1pm The Torquay Hotel Madz Open Mic
1pm Z-PAC Theatre Country Rock Blues Concert ($5, or $2 for members)
2pm The Beach House Hotel Derek Smith
6pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Neil Wenk
Monday
6.15pm Bay Central Tavern Live Music
Tuesday
Noon The Boat Club Hervey Bay Trevor Judge
6.30pm Kondari Hotel Trivia Tuesdays