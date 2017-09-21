28°
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Music and entertainment on the Coast

LINE UP: Catch Frank Benn at Maryborough RSL.
THURSDAY

 

Noon & 5pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Neil Wenk

 

1pm Kondari Hotel Bingo Thursdays

 

6.30pm Hervey Bay Community Centre Soundwaves A'Cappella Ladies Chorus

 

6.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Quinn the Radio Star

 

7.30pm The Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night

 

7.30pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Open Mic Night

 

FRIDAY

 

8pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Trevor Judge

 

6pm Hervey Bay RSL Frank Benn

 

6pm The Clubhouse Hervey Bay Sam Maddison

 

6pm Smokey Joe's Cafe Bar and Grill Al Davies

 

6.30pm Z-PAC Theatre Performance Karaoke ($5, members $2)

 

7.30pm Maryborough RSL Phil Morgan

 

7.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Just Friends

 

8pm The Beach House Hotel Doug Edwards Trio

 

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Lexicon

 

8pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Retrospect

 

8pm The Federal Hotel, Maryborough Jim Daniell

 

8pm Bay Central Tavern Karen's Karaoke

 

9pm Torquay Hotel Matt Phillips

 

SATURDAY 

 

11.30am Maryborough Baptist Church Hall Eureka Country Music Group (Cost $5)

 

6pm The Clubhouse Hervey Bay Dale Newberry

 

Noon The Federal Hotel, Maryborough Kev Gray's Open House Arvo Session

 

6pm Smokey Joe's Cafe, Bar & Grill John Corowa

 

6pm Coast Restaurant Dale Newberry

 

7.30pm Maryborough RSL Frank Benn

 

8pm Hervey Bay RSL Red Betty

 

8pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Retrospect

 

8pm Hoolihans Irish Restaurant & Bar! Live Music

 

8pm Bay Central Tavern TBA

 

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Doug Edwards

 

8pm The Federal Hotel, Maryborough One Sly Dog

 

8.30pm The Beach House Hotel Abby Skye

 

9pm Torquay Hotel Matt Phillips

Sunday

 

Noon Hervey Bay RSL Super Sunday

 

1pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Radio Star

 

1pm Bay Central Tavern Shaun Beckett

 

1pm The Torquay Hotel Madz Open Mic

 

1pm Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre Country Music Club Concert on the last Sunday of each month

 

1pm The Torquay Hotel Madz Open Mic

 

1pm Z-PAC Theatre Country Rock Blues Concert ($5, or $2 for members)

 

2pm The Beach House Hotel Derek Smith

 

6pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay Neil Wenk

Monday

 

6.15pm Bay Central Tavern Live Music

Tuesday

 

Noon The Boat Club Hervey Bay Trevor Judge

 

6.30pm Kondari Hotel Trivia Tuesdays

Fraser Coast Chronicle
