GIG GUIDE: Plan your New Year's Eve night out

ROCK ON: See Dicky Switch live on New Year's Eve at The Bayswater Bar and Grill. Darrin Langbien

BAYSWATER BAR AND GRILL

Where: Bayswater Hotel, Esplanade, Urangan.

What: Bayswater Bar & Grill will be having one of Hervey Bay's favourite bands Dicky Switch playing on New Year's Eve.

The five-piece ensemble is a high-energy cover band playing all the classic hits, so get ready to rock your socks off and have a ball.

Bookings for dinner and the courtesy bus are recommended on 41946444.

Cost: Free

HOOLIHANS

Where: Hoolihans Irish Restaurant and Bar, 382 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

What: Join the crew at Hoolihans for a New Year's Eve beach party and see Dogwood Crossing play live from 8pm.

Cost: Free

BEACH HOUSE

Where: Beach House Hotel, 344 Charlton Esplanade, Scarness.

What: Join the crew from Beach House Hotel for their biggest New Year's Eve party yet.

Featuring two floors of entertainment by Uncle Arthur and Melbourne DJ Wicked Sinz and a fireworks display off Scarness Pier at midnight.

For information, phone 41969366.

Cost: Free

HERVEY BAY BOAT CLUB

Where: The Boat Club Hervey Bay, Buccaneer Dr, Urangan.

What: Party on board Amaroo for the Boat Club's Hawaiian-themed New Year's Eve celebration.

Watch the final sun set for 2018 while cruising the Great Sandy Strait all while sipping on a complementary glass of champagne.

There will be hot and cold food served and a courtesy transfer for Hervey Bay guests.

For bookings, visit boatclub.com.au

Cost: $65

TORQUAY HOTEL

Where: Torquay Hotel, 421 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

What: Enjoy entertainment until late and a special appearance by Hervey Bay RSL pipe band.

Cost: Free

BROLGA THEATRE, MARYBOROUGH

Where: Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

What: Celebrate New Year's Eve at the Brolga from 6pm with a licenced bar and food stalls, live music by Soul City with Derek F. Smith.

The night will have two fireworks displays - 9pm and midnight.

For information, phone 41226060.

Cost: Free

WESTSIDE TAVERN, MARYBOROUGH

Where: Westside Tavern, 195-201 Gympie Rd, Tinana.

What: Kick off your New Year's Eve party at Westside Tavern from 7pm with a children's disco and prizes for the best costume. Then rock out to Swarm, playing live from 9pm-1am.

There will be a ton of cash prizes given away throughout the night. Patrons will gain an entry each time they spend $5. Courtesy bus available. For information, phone 41210663.

Cost: Free

GRANVILLE TAVERN

Where: Granville Tavern, 23 Odessa St, Granville.

What: Rock into the New Year with Sonic Playground playing live from 9pm.

Patrons also have the chance to win a stack of cash prizes simply by spending $5 or more on the night.

Phone 41213815.

Cost: Free