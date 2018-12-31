GIG GUIDE: Plan your New Year's Eve night out
BAYSWATER BAR AND GRILL
Where: Bayswater Hotel, Esplanade, Urangan.
What: Bayswater Bar & Grill will be having one of Hervey Bay's favourite bands Dicky Switch playing on New Year's Eve.
The five-piece ensemble is a high-energy cover band playing all the classic hits, so get ready to rock your socks off and have a ball.
Bookings for dinner and the courtesy bus are recommended on 41946444.
Cost: Free
HOOLIHANS
Where: Hoolihans Irish Restaurant and Bar, 382 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.
What: Join the crew at Hoolihans for a New Year's Eve beach party and see Dogwood Crossing play live from 8pm.
Cost: Free
BEACH HOUSE
Where: Beach House Hotel, 344 Charlton Esplanade, Scarness.
What: Join the crew from Beach House Hotel for their biggest New Year's Eve party yet.
Featuring two floors of entertainment by Uncle Arthur and Melbourne DJ Wicked Sinz and a fireworks display off Scarness Pier at midnight.
For information, phone 41969366.
Cost: Free
HERVEY BAY BOAT CLUB
Where: The Boat Club Hervey Bay, Buccaneer Dr, Urangan.
What: Party on board Amaroo for the Boat Club's Hawaiian-themed New Year's Eve celebration.
Watch the final sun set for 2018 while cruising the Great Sandy Strait all while sipping on a complementary glass of champagne.
There will be hot and cold food served and a courtesy transfer for Hervey Bay guests.
For bookings, visit boatclub.com.au
Cost: $65
TORQUAY HOTEL
Where: Torquay Hotel, 421 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.
What: Enjoy entertainment until late and a special appearance by Hervey Bay RSL pipe band.
Cost: Free
BROLGA THEATRE, MARYBOROUGH
Where: Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.
What: Celebrate New Year's Eve at the Brolga from 6pm with a licenced bar and food stalls, live music by Soul City with Derek F. Smith.
The night will have two fireworks displays - 9pm and midnight.
For information, phone 41226060.
Cost: Free
WESTSIDE TAVERN, MARYBOROUGH
Where: Westside Tavern, 195-201 Gympie Rd, Tinana.
What: Kick off your New Year's Eve party at Westside Tavern from 7pm with a children's disco and prizes for the best costume. Then rock out to Swarm, playing live from 9pm-1am.
There will be a ton of cash prizes given away throughout the night. Patrons will gain an entry each time they spend $5. Courtesy bus available. For information, phone 41210663.
Cost: Free
GRANVILLE TAVERN
Where: Granville Tavern, 23 Odessa St, Granville.
What: Rock into the New Year with Sonic Playground playing live from 9pm.
Patrons also have the chance to win a stack of cash prizes simply by spending $5 or more on the night.
Phone 41213815.
Cost: Free