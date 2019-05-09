Menu
Get set to groove with Dean Vegas playing Morning Melodies at the Hervey Bay RSL on May 14.
GIG GUIDE: Where to find live entertainment this weekend

Kerrie Alexander
9th May 2019 12:15 PM
Thursday, May 9

  • 11am Hervey Bay RSL Veterans Day in the Sports Bar with Quinn
  • Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk
  • 7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night

 

Friday, May 10

  • 5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Shaun Beckett; 8pm: Red Betty
  • Noon Hervey Bay RSL Footloose Friday with Trevor Judge; 6pm: Ricky Manych on Leve1 1: 7pm: Third heat of Unplugged in Hervey House.
  • 6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Sam Maddison
  • 6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Dean Gray
  • 9pm Beach House Hotel R&B Friday
  • 6pm Fraser Coast Cultural Centre Al Davies and Helen Frances
  • 8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough DJ Skweek

Saturday, May 11

  • 5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club HMC Music Duo
  • 6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Liana McKay
  • 7.30pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Dicky Switch
  • 8pm Hervey Bay RSL Doug & The Upperhand on Level 1
  • 9pm Beach House Hotel Uncle Arthur

 

Sunday, May 12

  • 2pm Beach House Hotel Derek Smith
  • 1pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Liana McKay
  • 1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Brian Speirs
  • 2pm Torquay Hotel Open Mic/Jam Session
  • Noon Clubhouse Hervey Bay Bob Easton
  • 8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Luke Karolak

 

Tuesday, May 14

  • 11am Hervey Bay RSL Morning Melody Dean Vegas, costs $7 and $5 for members, pre-bookings only.

 

Wednesday, May 15

  • 1.30pm Fraser Coast Cultural Centre Frank Marsh on piano

