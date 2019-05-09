Entertainment
GIG GUIDE: Where to find live entertainment this weekend
Thursday, May 9
- 11am Hervey Bay RSL Veterans Day in the Sports Bar with Quinn
- Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk
- 7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night
Friday, May 10
- 5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Shaun Beckett; 8pm: Red Betty
- Noon Hervey Bay RSL Footloose Friday with Trevor Judge; 6pm: Ricky Manych on Leve1 1: 7pm: Third heat of Unplugged in Hervey House.
- 6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Sam Maddison
- 6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Dean Gray
- 9pm Beach House Hotel R&B Friday
- 6pm Fraser Coast Cultural Centre Al Davies and Helen Frances
- 8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough DJ Skweek
Saturday, May 11
- 5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club HMC Music Duo
- 6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Liana McKay
- 7.30pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Dicky Switch
- 8pm Hervey Bay RSL Doug & The Upperhand on Level 1
- 9pm Beach House Hotel Uncle Arthur
Sunday, May 12
- 2pm Beach House Hotel Derek Smith
- 1pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Liana McKay
- 1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Brian Speirs
- 2pm Torquay Hotel Open Mic/Jam Session
- Noon Clubhouse Hervey Bay Bob Easton
- 8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Luke Karolak
Tuesday, May 14
- 11am Hervey Bay RSL Morning Melody Dean Vegas, costs $7 and $5 for members, pre-bookings only.
Wednesday, May 15
- 1.30pm Fraser Coast Cultural Centre Frank Marsh on piano