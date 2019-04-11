Menu
GOTTA HAVE SOUL: Soul City will perform at the Carriers Arms grand opening on Saturday.
Music

GIG GUIDE: Where to see your local bands play this weekend

Jodie Callcott
by
11th Apr 2019 10:44 AM
THURSDAY, APRIL 11

11am Hervey Bay RSL John Vea Vea

Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

12.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Frank Marsh

6pm Maryborough Sports Club The Radio Star

7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

Noon Hervey Bay RSL Trevor Judge

5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Frank Benn

6pm Hervey Bay RSL Dean Gray

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Sam Maddison

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Doug Edwards

7.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Brad Sorensen

8pm Maryborough RSL Bobby Barnes

8pm Bay Central Tavern Krazy Karen's Karaoke

8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club The Radio Star

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough RnB Friday with DJ Skweek

9pm Beach House Hotel RnB Friday

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Ricky Manych

6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Frank Benn

7.45pm Maryborough Sports Club Red Betty

8pm Maryborough RSL Dogwood Crossing

8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Soul City

8pm Hervey Bay RSL Trainwrecks

8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Darren J Ray and the Love Bugs

9pm Beach House Hotel Doug and the Upperhand

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Noon Maryborough RSL Sam Maddison

1pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Derek Smith

1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Brian Speirs

2pm Torquay Hotel Open Mic/Jam Session

2pm Beach House Hotel Bobby Barnes

6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

Noon Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge

