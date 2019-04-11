GIG GUIDE: Where to see your local bands play this weekend
THURSDAY, APRIL 11
11am Hervey Bay RSL John Vea Vea
Noon and 5pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk
12.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Frank Marsh
6pm Maryborough Sports Club The Radio Star
7.30pm Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
Noon Hervey Bay RSL Trevor Judge
5.30pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Frank Benn
6pm Hervey Bay RSL Dean Gray
6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Sam Maddison
6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Doug Edwards
7.30pm Maryborough Sports Club Brad Sorensen
8pm Maryborough RSL Bobby Barnes
8pm Bay Central Tavern Krazy Karen's Karaoke
8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club The Radio Star
8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough RnB Friday with DJ Skweek
9pm Beach House Hotel RnB Friday
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
6pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Ricky Manych
6pm Clubhouse Hervey Bay Frank Benn
7.45pm Maryborough Sports Club Red Betty
8pm Maryborough RSL Dogwood Crossing
8pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Soul City
8pm Hervey Bay RSL Trainwrecks
8pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Darren J Ray and the Love Bugs
9pm Beach House Hotel Doug and the Upperhand
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
Noon Maryborough RSL Sam Maddison
1pm Bayswater Bar and Grill Derek Smith
1pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Brian Speirs
2pm Torquay Hotel Open Mic/Jam Session
2pm Beach House Hotel Bobby Barnes
6pm Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk
TUESDAY, APRIL 16
Noon Hervey Bay Boat Club Trevor Judge