Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Where you can catch live music at local venues

Maryborough singer/songwriter Sam Maddison will perform at Toogoom on Sunday.
Maryborough singer/songwriter Sam Maddison will perform at Toogoom on Sunday. Valerie Horton

Thursday, December 7

Noon & 5pm The Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

1pm Kondari Hotel Bingo Thursdays

6.30pm Hervey Bay Community Centre Soundwaves A'Cappella Ladies Chorus

7pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Open Mic Night

7.30pm The Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night

8pm Smoke n Leather Night Club Student and ladies night

 

 

Friday, December 8

5.30pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay John Vea Vea

6pm Hervey Bay RSL Dust Duo

6pm The Clubhouse Hervey Bay Doug Edwards

6pm Smokey Joe's Cafe, Bar & Grill Samantha

6pm The Cultural Centre live music

7.30pm Maryborough RSL Tony Fallon

7.30pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Beckett-Turner Overdrive

7.30pm Torquay Hotel House DJ

8pm The Beach House Hotel See Ya Next Tuesday

8pm Smoke n Leather Night Club RnB Friday

8pm Bay Central Tavern Krazy Karen's Karaoke

8pm The Hervey Bay Boat Club Red Betty

 

 

Saturday, December 9

Noon The Federal Hotel, Maryborough Sam Maddison

Noon Goody's on the Beach Toogoom Frank Benn

6pm The Clubhouse Hervey Bay Pete Baker

6pm Smokey Joe's Cafe, Bar & Grill Jim Daniels

7.30pm Maryborough RSL Sam Maddison

7.30pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Dave Turner

8pm Hervey Bay RSL Pete Baker

8pm The Hervey Bay Boat Club Red Betty

8pm The Federal Hotel, Maryborough Duncan McNeil

8.30pm The Beach House Hotel Fixxer

9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon

 

 

Sunday, December 10

11am Bay Central Tavern live music

Noon Goody's on the Beach Toogoom Sam Maddison

1pm The Hervey Bay Boat Club Brian Spiers

1pm The Torquay Hotel Madz Jamz/Open Mic

1pm Z-PAC Theatre Country Rock Blues Concert ($5, or $2 for members)

2pm Bay Central Tavern Creedance Clearwater Revived

2pm The Beach House Hotel Derek Smith

2pm Smoke & Leather Night Club Sunday Sessions

6pm The Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk

Topics:  entertainment fcwhatson fraser coast gig guide music what's on

