GIG GUIDE: Where you can catch live music at local venues

Thursday, December 7
Noon & 5pm The Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk
1pm Kondari Hotel Bingo Thursdays
6.30pm Hervey Bay Community Centre Soundwaves A'Cappella Ladies Chorus
7pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Open Mic Night
7.30pm The Beach House Hotel Open Mic Night
8pm Smoke n Leather Night Club Student and ladies night
Friday, December 8
5.30pm The Boat Club Hervey Bay John Vea Vea
6pm Hervey Bay RSL Dust Duo
6pm The Clubhouse Hervey Bay Doug Edwards
6pm Smokey Joe's Cafe, Bar & Grill Samantha
6pm The Cultural Centre live music
7.30pm Maryborough RSL Tony Fallon
7.30pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Beckett-Turner Overdrive
7.30pm Torquay Hotel House DJ
8pm The Beach House Hotel See Ya Next Tuesday
8pm Smoke n Leather Night Club RnB Friday
8pm Bay Central Tavern Krazy Karen's Karaoke
8pm The Hervey Bay Boat Club Red Betty
Saturday, December 9
Noon The Federal Hotel, Maryborough Sam Maddison
Noon Goody's on the Beach Toogoom Frank Benn
6pm The Clubhouse Hervey Bay Pete Baker
6pm Smokey Joe's Cafe, Bar & Grill Jim Daniels
7.30pm Maryborough RSL Sam Maddison
7.30pm Carriers Arms Hotel, Maryborough Dave Turner
8pm Hervey Bay RSL Pete Baker
8pm The Hervey Bay Boat Club Red Betty
8pm The Federal Hotel, Maryborough Duncan McNeil
8.30pm The Beach House Hotel Fixxer
9pm Torquay Hotel DJ Simon
Sunday, December 10
11am Bay Central Tavern live music
Noon Goody's on the Beach Toogoom Sam Maddison
1pm The Hervey Bay Boat Club Brian Spiers
1pm The Torquay Hotel Madz Jamz/Open Mic
1pm Z-PAC Theatre Country Rock Blues Concert ($5, or $2 for members)
2pm Bay Central Tavern Creedance Clearwater Revived
2pm The Beach House Hotel Derek Smith
2pm Smoke & Leather Night Club Sunday Sessions
6pm The Hervey Bay Boat Club Neil Wenk