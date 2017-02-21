Gillespie brings Peter Allen's hits to the Brolga

Simon Gillespie Sings Peter Allen - at the Brolga Theatre this Thursday.

RELIVE the legacy of Peter Allen with Simon Gillespie's performance at the Brolga Theatre this Thursday from 11am until 12.30pm.

A delightful morning of entertainment with show-stopping performances, Mr Gillespie's skilful interpretations help tell the story of Peter Allen's life and loves in this cabaret.

Enjoy morning tea and a live performance by talented local musicians in the foyer before the actual performance.

Tickets can be purchased from www.ourfrasercoast.com.au/what-s-on1.

For more information contact 4122 6060.