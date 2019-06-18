Gillett ready for Blues’ attention

A BLACK eye and a broken nose are nothing compared to what Matt Gillett has already been through. And the Maroons backrower is prepared for anything NSW can throw at him.

NSW defenders are certain to make a beeline for Gillett, who will become the 28th Maroon to receive the Dick 'Tosser' Turner Medal when he reaches the 20-match Origin milestone in game two at Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday.

But after fighting back from a fractured neck he suffered last year, a busted hooter is the least of Gillett's concerns as he pledged to go for the jugular and help Queensland to an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"It's not as bad as it looks," said Gillett, who copped a whack to his face in Brisbane's 38-10 loss to the Eels on Saturday night.

"I think it's the first broken nose I've ever had. I'm pretty lucky with the size of my snoz that I have got this far in my career without breaking it.

"It's all sweet, it can't get any worse. I will be OK to play.

"Our plan is to get the win and go to Sydney 2-0 up. We have to prepare well and the way we prepared last time, we have to improve on that and be better.

Gillett spills claret after a nasty smash in the loss to Parramatta. Image: Matt King/Getty Images

"It was a tight game at Suncorp Stadium so again it's about us and what we can improve on."

While Gillett will take his place in his familiar right-side back-row role, the Maroons will field a reconfigured interchange bench including recalled duo Jarrod Wallace and Tim Glasby.

Two years ago, before his Origin debut, Glasby was maligned as 'Tim Who?', but the record books show he has never failed as Queensland's lucky charm.

The 30-year-old has won all three games in the Maroons jumper and is confident he can fill the void left by prop debutant Joe Ofahengaue, who suffered a nasty knee gash in Origin I.

"It's a good record. I'll take it," Glasby said of his flawless 3-0 win-loss record.

"Joe did a great job in Game One, he was fantastic. It was his first game and he had some real impact in his carries and his defence was really good as well.

No one’s asking who Tim Glasby is this time. Image: Adam Head

"It means a lot to be back in the side. I was 18th man last game and I was disappointed to miss out on the team, but I was still very grateful to be a part of it.

"It's a big job for the guys coming off the bench this week and I'm ready for it."

Maroons coach Kevin Walters is adamant Glasby's benchmate, recalled prop Jarrod Wallace, will deliver after he was axed for Origin I.

"Jarrod forced his way into the side through form more than anything else," he said.

"He's been in the side and been part of a successful Origin series so he brings that experience having played in this arena.

"It is a really important job for Jarrod in the middle of the field but one that he is more than capable of handling."