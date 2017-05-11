25°
FOSSIL FUELS: Hot topic in the spotlight at library talk

Kerrie Alexander
| 11th May 2017 2:14 PM
GUEST SPEAKER: Sheena Gillman (right) is a strong advocate for wildlife.


A STRONG advocate for wildlife conservation, Sheena Gillman will speak on fossil fuel extraction and saving wildlife at the next Hervey Bay Library Wildlife talk on Friday, May 19.

Fraser Coast Branch Wildlife Queensland spokeswoman Carol Bussey said the talk was timely, with the current political debate on Australia's national energy plan being an extremely hot topic.

"We have all seen the distressing photographs of oil coated pelicans, penguins and other seabirds which are the innocent victims of oil spills due to accidents by petroleum companies such as BP and Exxon," Ms Bussey said.

"Oil is just one of several fossil fuels extracted for energy and manufacturing."

She said Mrs Gillman, who is the Chairman of the Conservation Subcommittee for Birdlife Southern Queensland and Project Coordinator for Protect the Bush Alliance, would discuss with guests what impact extraction of these resources has on Australia's wildlife.

"Fossil fuel extraction encompasses many issues: land clearing, ground water extraction, dust, water pollution, and the release of greenhouse gases," Ms Bussey said.

"How do these impact on sensitive ecosystems such as the Great Sandy Marine Park?

"Come along for what is a highly relevant topic."

Mrs Gillman's talk will be held from noon. Entry is free.

Bookings can be made by phoning 41974220.

Topics:  conservation hervey bay what's on wildlife













