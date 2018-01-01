Menu
Gilly's Place is the spot to be

Inge Hansen
by

RETRO arcade games, affordable food and the chance to win prizes means Gilly's Place is the place to be these school holidays.

The new retro-themed cafe has opened where Toy World once operated and is a fitting replacement with quirky arcade games lining its walls.

Owners Renee and Andrew Gillane opened the doors to Gilly's Place Family Fun Cafe on December 28 after hearing from youngsters there "wasn't much to do" in Hervey Bay.

"We had spoken to some younger people and they said they were bored so my husband and I thought we'd create something," Mrs Gillane said.

"Low and behold the old Toy World location was available and we thought it was an ideal position so we went for it."

Gilly's Place, Boat Harbour Drive, Pialba - owners Andrew and Renee Gillane and daughter Bethan. Alistair Brightman

The cafe was set up to be a low-cost option for parents to entertain their children.

"I have four kids and I know how expensive it can be when you have to pay for entry, food, games," she said.

"What we want is to make our cafe affordable for everyone to enjoy and can afford on a regular basis."

The cafe features much loved arcade games including Donkey Kong, Pacman and Space Invaders.

A ticketing system means anyone can win prizes while playing games.

Currently, the major prize is a brand new Play Station 4.

Visitors won't go hungry either with plenty of food available including hot chips, sausage rolls, cakes and coffees.

Gilly's Place is open seven days a week during school holidays from 11am to 6pm and is located on Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba. Call 41281312.

