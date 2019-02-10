Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police believe the man ran to what detectives believe was a black Holden Captiva that was on Park Lane before fleeing the scene.
Police believe the man ran to what detectives believe was a black Holden Captiva that was on Park Lane before fleeing the scene.
Crime

Girl, 11, pulled to ground by stranger

by Antonia O’Flaherty
10th Feb 2019 7:01 AM

A YOUNG girl has reported being grabbed by a male stranger on a street in Brisbane's north.

The 11-year-old girl was walking along the Francis Road overpass at Lawnton about 3.20pm Saturday when police say the man grabbed her, without saying anything, and pulled her to the ground before running away.

Police believe the man ran to what detectives believe was a black Holden Captiva that was on Park Lane before fleeing the scene.

He is described as Caucasian with a shaved head, in his early 20s and has a proportionate build and was wearing a light blue t-shirt, running shoes and black shorts.

Police were still speaking with the girl at 6pm Saturday. She did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Detectives have urged anyone in the area at that time who may have seen something or has dashcam footage to contact police.

abduction child abuse editors picks

Top Stories

    SQUASHED IT: M'boro mum's amazing 60kg loss

    premium_icon SQUASHED IT: M'boro mum's amazing 60kg loss

    News Just over 18 months ago, Karen Staines avoided looking in mirrors and going outside and lived on double-strength indigestion tablets

    Tough racing: Competitors flock to Dundowran Park for R1

    premium_icon Tough racing: Competitors flock to Dundowran Park for R1

    Sport Jaxson Mullins took out the 50cc Auto class and ranked third in 65cc

    Notorious Hervey Bay caravan park sold at auction

    premium_icon Notorious Hervey Bay caravan park sold at auction

    News "There was a total of five bids during the auction.”

    Triumph rider, 57, killed in Qld crash

    premium_icon Triumph rider, 57, killed in Qld crash

    News Rider of Triumph motorcycle killed in collision near Agnes Water.