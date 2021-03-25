Girl, 13, allegedly repeatedly raped by stepfather

A man has been charged with four counts of rape in court on Wednesday, the alleged victim being his, then, 13-year-old, stepdaughter.

A MAN is on trial in Hervey Bay where he faces four counts of rape – the alleged victim being his then 13-year-old, stepdaughter.

The court heard a “half-typed, long deleted note between two 13-year-old school girls on a bus” was the catalyst for the case.

The note, sent by the complainant to her friend allegedly included the words “he made me suck” as she explained “what had happened to her.”

The accused, who cannot be named, was said to have started dating the girl’s mother in 2012.

The first of the four alleged rapes happened sometime between April 22, 2019 and June 29, 2019 with the timing of the allegations matching “school term” periods.

The accused is alleged to have told the girl to ‘suck’ and ‘lick it’, with the rape allegedly happening on, at least, four occasions.

The prosecution alleges the man bribed the girl with phone data if she would “suck his thing”

The alleged victim is said to have told her stepfather to stop, towards the end of her schooling term two, in June 2019, “as she didn‘t want to do it anymore,” but, “that didn’t last long.”

As the third alleged rape happened “a few weeks after” she asked him to stop, sometime between April 22, 2019, and August 1, 2019.

“Somewhat similar to the first and second time, the same thing happened again, the defendant called her into the room, once there he pointed to the floor and pulled down his pants,” the crown alleged before explaining details of oral sex.

The fourth occasion is alleged to be similar to those prior, also occurring sometime between April 22, 2019, and August 1, 2019.

The alleged victim’s friend, after being told about what had allegedly happened to her, spoke to the girl’s brother, who then went to the police.

The man pleaded not guilty to all four counts in court on Wednesday.

The trial is set to continue on Thursday.