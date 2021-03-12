Girl, 13, forced to step in amid man’s drug-addled rampage

A young girl was forced to help her mother call for authorities after a 28-year-old man’s violent attack.

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has faced court after he allegedly ran into a woman’s home, while her young daughter was present, screaming and “yelling incoherent nonsense,” breaking a Domestic Violence Order.

The man is alleged to have attended the home on a pushbike, on January 31, 2021, about 5.45pm, while the aggrieved was said to have been putting things in her car.

The man known to her, then allegedly dropped his pushbike before running towards the woman.

“The aggrieved braced herself before retreating inside away from the defendant as he began yelling incoherent nonsense,” Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell said.

The man is said to have entered the home through the open garage door, appearing “heavily drug-affected” before the woman’s 13-year-old daughter was forced step in between the man and her mother.

“The (girl) attempted to calm the defendant, getting between the aggrieved and defendant, while the aggrieved rung the police,” the court heard.

“The defendant’s continued yelling and accused the aggrieved of killing his dog and his parents.

“He‘s then grabbed a handful of cutlery from the drying rack on the kitchen sink, including knives, and has violently shaken the cutlery was screaming incoherent sentences.”

The man was said to have appeared “heavily drug-affected” at the time of the DVO breach, with police officers failing to understand what he was saying.

The 28-year-old man is alleged to have then run out of the house, before riding away on his bike.

Police on-route to the house then saw the man before stopping him.

“He was exhibiting extreme mood swings from crying to screaming.

“Police weren‘t able to understand what he was saying except for a few limited phrases.”

Officers put the man into the back of the police van, before attending the home where the man has been heard, “screaming from the car, ‘I will kill you, c*nt’.”

Defence Duty Lawyer Warren Hunter his client, who pleaded guilty to one count of contravention of a DVO, “acknowledges he behaved very very (sic) badly at the time”.

The accused then told the magistrate the argument was over “money issues” and “one thing led to another”.

“No physical harm was made,” to which the Magistrate responded, “threats were made”.

He then denied claims he threatened the woman or “shook cutlery” at her.

“This is one of the reasons why people shouldn’t speak to me directly because I’m rejecting a plea of guilty ... I can‘t accept the plea if he doesn’t accept the facts,” the Magistrate said.

With the man’s guilty plea refused, his bail was enlarged and the matter was adjourned to March 25, 2021.