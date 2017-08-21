23°
Girl, 16, allegedly knocked out during weekend game

Jack McKay | 21st Aug 2017 6:12 AM

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a girl was allegedly knocked unconscious by an opposing player while playing football in Bundaberg.

The girls were playing rugby at Salters Oval about 1.30pm when the altercation broke out.

Officials intervened and stopped the match before the 16-year-old girl was allegedly struck in the head and fell to the ground.

She was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital with head injuries.

Police have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who might have filmed the game to come forward.

