Girl, 3, airlifted from Fraser Island with medical condition

A THREE-YEAR old girl with a medical condition was airlifted from Fraser Island on Monday

The girl, who was holidaying on the Island with her family, began feeling unwell on Sunday night.

Her condition deteriorated throughout the day before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to airlift her at 1.40pm.

She was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition and was accompanied by her mother.

It was the fourth mission flown to Fraser Island by LifeFlight Rescue in less than 72 hours.