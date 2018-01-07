Menu
Girl, 5, bitten on face by dog on the Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
by

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl is being transported to hospital after being bitten by a dog at Bidwill.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the girl had three puncture wounds to her face.

He said it was unclear what breed the dog was.

The child's mother was travelling with her daughter to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The incident happened on

Fraser Coast Chronicle
