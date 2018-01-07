Girl, 5, bitten on face by dog on the Fraser Coast

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl is being transported to hospital after being bitten by a dog at Bidwill.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the girl had three puncture wounds to her face.

A 5 y/o female has been taken to #Hervey Bay Hospital stable after reportedly being bitten by a dog Carnaby Street, #Bidwell. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 7, 2018

He said it was unclear what breed the dog was.

The child's mother was travelling with her daughter to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The incident happened on