Girl, 5, bitten on face by dog on the Fraser Coast

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl is being transported to hospital after being bitten by a dog at Bidwill.
A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the girl had three puncture wounds to her face.
A 5 y/o female has been taken to #Hervey Bay Hospital stable after reportedly being bitten by a dog Carnaby Street, #Bidwell.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 7, 2018
He said it was unclear what breed the dog was.
The child's mother was travelling with her daughter to Hervey Bay Hospital.
