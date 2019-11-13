Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl, 8, dies in horror crash

by Elise Williams
13th Nov 2019 5:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HORROR crash near Gladstone has taken the life of a young girl.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Targinnie around 5.45pm Tuesday, where an 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people, including the young girl, were travelling in a white Hyundai station wagon along Targinnie Rd when the car lost control near the intersection of Wilson Rd.

Three people were taken to Gladstone Hospital, all believed to be in stable condition.

Police are calling for witnesses or any dashcam footage from Targinnie Rd and Wilson Rd prior to the crash to come forward.

If you're able to assist police with their investigation, call Policelink on 131444 and quote this reference number: QP1902244197

More Stories

Show More
accident crash gladstone targinnie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Common sense is key: Region’s disaster crisis team ready

        premium_icon Common sense is key: Region’s disaster crisis team ready

        News Meetings are in progress, the situation is being watched vigilantly and the Fraser Coast Local Disaster Management Group is ready to step into action

        WEATHER WARNING: Prepare for severe fire danger on Coast

        WEATHER WARNING: Prepare for severe fire danger on Coast

        News FREE STORY: Locals have been urged to stay alert and be prepared

        Jury urged to clear alleged murderers

        premium_icon Jury urged to clear alleged murderers

        Crime Mundubbera father found with almost 60 cut and stab wounds

        Family left broken after girl, 6, raped by babysitter

        premium_icon Family left broken after girl, 6, raped by babysitter

        News Court hears rapist babysitter showed ‘no remorse’