Police leaving the scene of a near drowning at a Bluewater residence. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Health

Girl, 8, fights for life after near drowning

by JACOB MILEY, MADURA MCCORMACK
26th Aug 2019 1:35 PM
A YOUNG girl is in a critical condition after a near drowning at Bluewater yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a Forestry Rd, Bluewater Park property just before 4pm after an eight-year-old girl was pulled from a creek.

Child Protection Investigation Unit Detective Senior Sergeant David Miles said other children were around at the time.

"It's just a general reminder that parents need to be vigilant at all times when the kids are in or around any form of water," he said.

"The full circumstances at this stage aren't actually known. It's obvious it's another event whereby a young child has been able to enter a body of water with relative ease, which has got potential tragic results."

Investigations are continuing.

Police at the scene of a near drowning at a Bluewater residence. Picture: Alix Sweeney
The property backs on to Bluewater Creek.

Paramedics administered CPR at the scene before rushing the girl to hospital.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the girl remained in a critical condition yesterday evening.

Neighbours told the Townsville Bulletin they heard sirens along Forestry Rd, but were unaware of the tragedy.

The tragic incident comes nearly two weeks after nine-year-old Rita Ndel was pulled from the Ross River in Aitkenvale after she fell in and could not be revived.

Rita was the third child to drown in the Ross River this year, along with brothers Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3.

bluewater drowning near-drowning pool

