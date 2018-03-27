VIDEO: Girl, 8, in two-car Pialba crash

AN EIGHT-year-old girl was one of three people involved in a two-car crash in Pialba on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Old Maryborough Rd and Main St about 9am.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It's understood a 70-year-old woman in a white Mahindra ute was turning onto Old Maryborough Rd from Main St when she collided with a silver Honda Accord heading north on Main St.

<<READ MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY STORIES HERE>>

The Honda Accord was carrying a 34-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter.

No one was seriously injured.