Two-car Pialba crash
News

VIDEO: Girl, 8, in two-car Pialba crash

Inge Hansen
by
27th Mar 2018 9:49 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM

AN EIGHT-year-old girl was one of three people involved in a two-car crash in Pialba on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Old Maryborough Rd and Main St about 9am.

 

It's understood a 70-year-old woman in a white Mahindra ute was turning onto Old Maryborough Rd from Main St when she collided with a silver Honda Accord heading north on Main St.

READ MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY STORIES HERE

The Honda Accord was carrying a 34-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter.

No one was seriously injured.

fccrash fcemergency fraser coast pialba
